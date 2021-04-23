124 female teachers regularized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The education department has regularized 124 female teachers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The education department has regularized 124 female teachers in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the education department on Friday said the teachers were working on contractualbasis who were now regularized and appointed in the same schools where they were working.