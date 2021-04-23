UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

124 Female Teachers Regularized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:58 PM

124 female teachers regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The education department has regularized 124 female teachers in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the education department on Friday said the teachers were working on contractualbasis who were now regularized and appointed in the same schools where they were working.

More Stories From Education

