124 Female Teachers Regularized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The education department has regularized 124 female teachers in Faisalabad.
A spokesman for the education department on Friday said the teachers were working on contractualbasis who were now regularized and appointed in the same schools where they were working.