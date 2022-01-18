UrduPoint.com

12th UVAS Alumni Reunion To Be Held On 21st February, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 04:03 PM

12th UVAS Alumni Reunion to be held on 21st February, 2022

The 12th Annual Alumni Reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore is schedule to be held on Monday, 21st February, 2022 at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) The 12th Annual Alumni Reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore is schedule to be held on Monday, 21st February, 2022 at City Campus Lahore.

It was decided in the meeting of the executive body of UVAS Alumni Association chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

All the alumni across the globe are invited to attend the event. The details for registration are available on the university website.

