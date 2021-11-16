12th UVAS Convocation to be held on 20 December

The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 20 December, 2021

LAHORE(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021)The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 20 December, 2021. Chancellor/Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the convocation. He said that in this convocation, only medalists and PhD holders will be invited for receiving degrees.

He directed that corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be followed during convocation proceedings. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees. Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on December 17.