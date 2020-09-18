UrduPoint.com
13 Educational Institutions Closed Over Violating SOPs, Health Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:31 PM

13 educational institutions closed over violating SOPs, health guidelines

Around 13 educational institutions have been closed across the country in last 24 hours due to non-compliance of health guidelines and protocols and disease prevalence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 13 educational institutions have been closed across the country in last 24 hours due to non-compliance of health guidelines and protocols and disease prevalence.

The educational institutions that had been shut due to no compliance were 10 in KP and three in Sindh, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a media release.

More Stories From Education

