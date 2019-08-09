13 head masters,including a head mistress suspended over misusing cluster funds in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Secondary Education Department has suspended one headmistress among 13 head masters over misusing of cluster funds and are being interrogated under departmental rules

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Secondary Education Department has suspended one headmistress among 13 head masters over misusing of cluster funds and are being interrogated under departmental rules.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Secretary Secondary Education Balochistan, Muhammad Tayyab Lehri said investigations were started against these head masters, they would be dismissed from their duties after getting solid proof against them in mismanagement of cluster funds.

He said reasonable measures are being taken to ensure utilizing of educational available resources in right direction, despite in this regard, performances of education officials and institutions are being monitored for preventing mismanagement activities in province.

"Inquiry has been started against officers for betterment of education department", he said, adding no compromised would be made on misusing of cluster funds in province.

He said education formulation was being continued for development of education under imposing emergency on education in province on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

"Improvement is being brought in education system through cooperation with community", he said.

Mr, Tayyab Lehri expressed his hoping that the condition of education and government educational institutions' performance would be enhanced in Balochistan owing to positive education policy of incumbent provincial government.

He said efforts were underway to ensure rehabilitation of merit in official educational institutions which was significant for achieving objective of education at government educational organizations level, despite it was guarantee of Balochsitan's bright

