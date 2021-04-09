UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130,000 Candidates Appear In Matriculation Exams Of BBIS

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

130,000 candidates appear in matriculation exams of BBIS

Some 130,000 candidates were appeared in the matriculation examinations of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) commenced from Friday (April 9), official source said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Some 130,000 candidates were appeared in the matriculation examinations of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) commenced from Friday (April 9), official source said.

Around 400 examination centers have been set up across the province while 1,200 invigilators and other staff would conduct the examination.

A total of 52 exam centers have been set up in Quetta, and the district and provincial education teams will be present at the centers to ensure strict compliance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures.

The candidates will not be allowed to bring mobile phones to the centers, and any candidate found cheating will be penalized. The candidates were restricted to wear face mask and keep social distance.

The education sector had suffered greatly due to the lockdowns imposed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the government was ensuring that the board examinations being conducted as per their schedules this year.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Mobile BISE April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zubaida, Majabeen call on Divisional Organizer, BA ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-China Cricket Tournament held in Chengdu, ..

3 minutes ago

US urges UN Security Council action on Myanmar

3 minutes ago

NATO's Increased Activity in Black Sea Complicates ..

3 minutes ago

President saddened over demise of Prince Philip

3 minutes ago

SU to conduct BCS first semester examinations from ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.