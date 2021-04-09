130,000 candidates appear in matriculation exams of BBIS

Some 130,000 candidates were appeared in the matriculation examinations of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) commenced from Friday (April 9), official source said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Some 130,000 candidates were appeared in the matriculation examinations of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) commenced from Friday (April 9), official source said.

Around 400 examination centers have been set up across the province while 1,200 invigilators and other staff would conduct the examination.

A total of 52 exam centers have been set up in Quetta, and the district and provincial education teams will be present at the centers to ensure strict compliance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures.

The candidates will not be allowed to bring mobile phones to the centers, and any candidate found cheating will be penalized. The candidates were restricted to wear face mask and keep social distance.

The education sector had suffered greatly due to the lockdowns imposed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the government was ensuring that the board examinations being conducted as per their schedules this year.