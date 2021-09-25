13,519 non-formal schools catering to needs of out-of-school children across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 13,519 non-formal schools were catering to the needs of 434,479 out-of-school children who were enrolled and being provided education facilities at their doorsteps through non-formal primary education system across Punjab

Due to earnest efforts of the Punjab Minister for Literacy, Raja Rashid Hafeez, the department has been made a fully functional organization. The minister was monitoring the ongoing development projects for non-formal educational facilities. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also taking regular updates in this regard.

Punjab Literacy Department was making all-out efforts and striving hard to increase literacy rate considerably as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to DPR, Rawalpindi, the department had ensured the enrollment of maximum out-of-school children and provision of education facilities at their doorsteps.

An education program based on smart syllabuses had also been introduced. Children in over 1000 non-formal schools were being provided basic educational facilities through Friends of Literacy program.

According to Raja Rashid Hafeez, Minister for Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) Friends of Literacy' program launched this year in February was providing financial support to the department in this critical situation when the government has limited financial resources.

The initiative had attracted the friends of literacy to adopt a Non-Formal school on easy term and condition.

He further added that this was social cause and the social responsibility of each person of the society who could afford to provide necessary items required to run a Non-Formal School.

Literacy & NFBE Department initiated a campaign with a name of "Friends of Literacy & Non-Formal Schools" in which Department was inviting the people to adopt a Non-Formal School "as the department doesn't have enough resources to ensure SOPs, circulated by the Health Department and availability of necessities to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This was an affordable campaign; people could be a part of this social cause of promoting the literacy by bearing the expense of a Non-Formal School.

All districts of Punjab were authorized to engage philanthropists and donors at local level, allowing them to adopt the schools for provision of COVID-19 essential supplies. The department was inviting not only individuals but also companies and organizations to take part in this initiative.

The officers of the Literacy department worked day and night and also get involved the charity organizations and wealthy individuals to come forward and play a role to eradicate the darkness of ignorance.

This was the first time that these institutions and individuals get involved in the process of assisting existing non-formal schools or setting up new literacy centers in different parts of Punjab and joining the mission of the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that financial assistance of private institutions are just to arrange provision of the facilities while matters like curriculum and enrollment of children are monitored and decided by the Punjab government itself.

The Punjab government has given the first literacy policy in the history of Punjab which was a testament to the sincerity of the government.

The Literacy Department has set up 310 non-formal primary education centers for kiln workers. In addition, a life skills introductory program based on a combination of agriculture and livestock has also been launched, benefiting a large number of people.

The Literacy Department was currently imparting literacy and technical skills through eight centers of knowledge and skills project. In collaboration, six shed schools have also been constructed in remote areas of DG Khan and 59 adult education centers have been set up for the minority community.

Similarly, 28 adult education centers for poor and helpless women have been set up in Darul Aman, 14 adult education centers for nomadic tribes and six adult education centers for the eunuch community.

The children of the delivers of slums are also being taught basic education. The prisoners in different jails were also being given basic education besides imparting technical training.

Now, the situation has started changing drastically as the department has introduced some important initiatives to increase the literacy rate.

The government's solid steps would also help eliminate the sense of depravedness among the students of non-formal educational institutions and they would be able to get purposeful education.

In order to purposefully increase the literacy rate, the Punjab government has activated literacy centers in jails across the province and where there was need, new facilities have also been provided.

In these adult education centers, illiterate prisoners were being taught not only to read and write but also being encouraged and motivated to repent of their crimes.

As a result of the efforts being made by the Literacy Department, the prisons could now be transformed into centers of change.

The sector has been made active by reviving old schools and establishing new ones in jails, shelter homes and other places, while some areas have also been selected which were neglected and could not receive any attention in the past.

Similarly, practical steps have also been taken to equip the transgender community with the ornaments of knowledge. At present, a network of non-formal educational institutions is being set up in the most remote and backward areas of the province.

