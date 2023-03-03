UrduPoint.com

144,968 Students Taking Part In Annual Matriculation Exams In Balochistan: Ijaz

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Friday said that the annual matriculation exams started today in which 144,968 male and female students were taking part in the exams

Talking to APP, he said that at least 414 examination centres had been established across the province, despite 1,245 supervisory staff being appointed in order to maintain the annual examination in a better way.

He said that there would be a ban on bringing mobile phones into the examination centres adding that strict action would be taken against the violating candidate.

He said that special directives had been issued to the examination staff to take severe action against those students involved in copying during the exams, saying that special measures were being taken to end the curse of cheating from the students' minds for the interest of their future.

The system should be improved and the curse of copying should be eradicated forever and the light of knowledge should be made public by laying the foundation for a bright future, he said adding that copying was a pest that licks the minds of our students like termites.

Chairman Secondary Education Board Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch said that the Balochistan Board and the Department of Education were making great efforts and the government was using all available resources to educate children better.

He said that the Balochistan Board was using all its resources to solve the legitimate problems of the students while staying within its scope.

