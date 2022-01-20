UrduPoint.com

1500 Teachers Facing Problems For Non Payment Of Last Month Salary So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 05:46 PM

A total of 1500 teachers of the district are without salary for last month which has created a wave of uneasiness and unrest among them

Principal Govt MC High school, Sheikh Liaqat told APP on Thursday that the teachers were much distributed due to non payment of salary by education department.

He informed that a delegation of teachers met CEO District Education Authority, Shamsher Khan and Deputy Director Finance, Zahid Kaleem for resolution of the problem adding that Mr Khan told them that they had taken up issue with provincial finance department.

Is it a solution of the problem faced by the teachers and their families due to non payment of salary for Dec 2021? he questioned.

He informed that education deptt should be asked about inordinate delay and added that salary is paid from non development budget it gets every month.

" We have come to know the department used budget of salaries under some other heads which has created issue." When approached, Deputy Director Finance Zahid Kaleem stated that health and education departments get funds every month and normally they got Rs 901 million as PFC share monthly but last month they received Rs 800 mln which resulted in bouncing of a cheque of Rs over 50 mln.

He informed that the matter has been taken up with provincial secretary finance and additional secretary finance budget and they were awaiting for funds to be released for payment of salaries "We have paid salaries to 16000 teachers out of 17,500 for December. Only 1500 have left. We will pay them too as soon as we get funds. he maintained.

SO Finance Amjad Hassan told APP that DEA had spent salary budget somewhere else adding thatcthe file is with Additional Secretary Local Govt Finance (LGF) Ms Nadia Saqib adding that she wanted to hold an inquiry as why salaries funds were spent on other expenditures.

He, however, stated that the file would be approved within a couple of days as govt servants they were alive with the problems faced by the teachers who could not get salary even after 20 days of current month.

LGF Ms Nadia Saqib was also contacted repeatedly but she was not available for remarks.

