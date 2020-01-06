UrduPoint.com
156 School Teachers Promoted To BPS-17 In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

156 school teachers promoted to BPS-17 in Bahawalpur

As many as 156 Subject Specialist Teachers of Bahawalpur district were given time-scale promotion from BPS-16 to BPS-17

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 156 Subject Specialist Teachers of Bahawalpur district were given time-scale promotion from BPS-16 to BPS-17.

According to Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Bahawalpur Zahoor Chohan, these teachers include 85 male teachers and 71 female teachers.

He said that the promotion was the fulfillment of a long-standing demand of teachers. He said that Punjab government has won the hearts of thousands of teachers with education-friendly policies.

He congratulated the promoted teachers and urged them to work harder in their new capacities. He expressed hope that promotion will improve the performance of teachers and better results will be seen from the students.

