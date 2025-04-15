15th Int'l PSM Conference Inaugurated At Quaid-i-Azam University
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:18 PM
The 15th International Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (PSM) was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The 15th International Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (PSM) was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad.
The three-day international conference bought together leading microbiologists, researchers, and academics from across Pakistan and abroad to discuss emerging trends and innovations in microbiology.
Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.), Vice Chancellor, QAU, officially opened the conference. In his address, he congratulated the PSM Islamabad Chapter and the organizing committee for hosting a high-impact academic gathering and reaffirmed the university's commitment to advancing scientific research in Pakistan.
“This conference is a proud moment for Quaid-i-Azam University and the entire scientific community in Pakistan. By fostering dialogue between researchers, industry experts, and students, such platforms not only advance microbiological sciences but also contribute to national development through research-based solutions” said Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, QAU.
The inauguration ceremony, moderated by Prof Dr Muhammad Imran, was attended by a distinguished national and international dignitaries, including, Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, CEO, Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center / Patron-in-Chief, PSM, Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, President, Pakistan Society for Microbiology, Prof Dr Irfan Zia Qureshi, Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, Prof Dr Tasawar Hayat, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, QAU, Prof Dr Rabaab Zahra, Chairperson, PSM Islamabad Chapter, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, Prof.
Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor, Abbottabad University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University, Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Chairman, Department of Microbiology & Director ORIC, QAU and Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Patron-in-Chief, ICCBS Karachi & Former Chairman, HEC.
The Chief Guest of the ceremony, Dr Paul D Brown, from the Department of Basic Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies, concluded the inaugural session with a thought-provoking keynote address. He emphasized the vital global role of microbiology in public health, food security, and environmental sustainability.
The conference will continue over the next two days with a robust agenda of technical sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. Topics include “CRISPR technology”, “artificial intelligence in microbial research”, and the “interdisciplinary role of microbiology” in improving “human, animal, plant, and environmental health”. The event also aims to bridge gaps between “academia and industry, fostering innovation and collaboration.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Su ..
LHC seeks IG Punjab’s response over public shaming of kite flyers
Structural reforms being made to improve system: Malik
15th Int'l PSM Conference inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University
IESCO issues notice to defaulters to clear outstanding dues of Rs 22,223 mln
17,000 Afghans sent to Afghanistan via Chaman Bab-e- Dosti: DC
2nd National Social Protection Conference held
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum
More Stories From Education
-
15th Int'l PSM Conference inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University3 minutes ago
-
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 1611 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference2 hours ago
-
VC AIOU urges students to set goals for achieving success with high GPA3 hours ago
-
KP standing committee discuss incident of paper leakage in Mardan Board5 days ago
-
101 copy case reported during SSC examination6 days ago
-
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination7 days ago
-
US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD] for Pakistan7 days ago
-
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 days ago
-
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior notice7 days ago
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday8 days ago
-
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams8 days ago