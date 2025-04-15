The 15th International Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (PSM) was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The 15th International Conference of the Pakistan Society for Microbiology (PSM) was formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad.

The three-day international conference bought together leading microbiologists, researchers, and academics from across Pakistan and abroad to discuss emerging trends and innovations in microbiology.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.), Vice Chancellor, QAU, officially opened the conference. In his address, he congratulated the PSM Islamabad Chapter and the organizing committee for hosting a high-impact academic gathering and reaffirmed the university's commitment to advancing scientific research in Pakistan.

“This conference is a proud moment for Quaid-i-Azam University and the entire scientific community in Pakistan. By fostering dialogue between researchers, industry experts, and students, such platforms not only advance microbiological sciences but also contribute to national development through research-based solutions” said Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, QAU.

The inauguration ceremony, moderated by Prof Dr Muhammad Imran, was attended by a distinguished national and international dignitaries, including, Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, CEO, Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center / Patron-in-Chief, PSM, Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, President, Pakistan Society for Microbiology, Prof Dr Irfan Zia Qureshi, Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, Prof Dr Tasawar Hayat, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, QAU, Prof Dr Rabaab Zahra, Chairperson, PSM Islamabad Chapter, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, Prof.

Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor, Abbottabad University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University, Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Chairman, Department of Microbiology & Director ORIC, QAU and Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Patron-in-Chief, ICCBS Karachi & Former Chairman, HEC.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony, Dr Paul D Brown, from the Department of Basic Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies, concluded the inaugural session with a thought-provoking keynote address. He emphasized the vital global role of microbiology in public health, food security, and environmental sustainability.

The conference will continue over the next two days with a robust agenda of technical sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. Topics include “CRISPR technology”, “artificial intelligence in microbial research”, and the “interdisciplinary role of microbiology” in improving “human, animal, plant, and environmental health”. The event also aims to bridge gaps between “academia and industry, fostering innovation and collaboration.