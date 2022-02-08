16 students of MUST expelled on gross Misconduct

The administration of state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur, AJK Tuesday took due stringent action against 16 students for locking gates and blocking physical examinations in the varsity's campus few days back

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 08 (APP):The administration of state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur, AJK Tuesday took due stringent action against 16 students for locking gates and blocking physical examinations in the varsity's campus few days back.

The varsity's authoritative sources told APP here that in the wake of the action 08 students have been expelled from the University, 04 were rusticated for one academic year, 02 were expelled from University Hostel and 02 were fined for closing down the MUST and forcefully stopping the conduct of physically scheduled mid-term exams with effect from January 31.

The MUST authorities continued that the above students did not allow teachers, staff and fellow students to enter in the University. Resultantly, all 35 Departments were unable to conduct their exams in the classrooms.

"On February 01,2022, the Discipline Committee of MUST charge-sheeted the involved students and asked them to submit written response within 72 hours (i.e. by February 4,2022) to the Office of Director Students' Affairs. On the recommendations of the University Discipline Committee, the University Administration has taken action against these 16 students for violating terms and conditions, breaching the discipline rules & code of conduct, provoking students for boycotting papers and blocking the scheduled physical mid-term examinations.

Status of the expelled students is that they are no more students of the MUST and their enrollment has been cancelled. Rusticated students can not enter in the University for any purpose for the specified number of years.

The University spokesman said that each punished student, according to the University Rules, has the right to file an appeal to the Vice Chancellor against the decision of the University Discipline Committee. On which the Vice Chancellor issues notice to the appellant for personal hearing and can review the awarded punishment. If a student does not appeal, the awarded punishment will stand.

The spokesman further said that authorities of the University are determined to maintain proper teaching, learning, & assessment environment and trouble creators will be punished without any tolerance. Each student has to follow academic discipline by adhering to the University Rules & Regulations and instructions of the teachers & administrators. Everyone knows and must understand that high quality academic standards & education can only be ensured by maintaining the conducive and peaceful environment at MUST", the MUST authorities stated.