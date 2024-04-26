160 Examination Centers Set-up For SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Friday said the Annual Examinations for the year-2024 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I & II will commence on May 02.
All six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar fall in the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana.
Some 150 examination centers have been set-up in the six districts in this regard, out of which 41 centers are established in Larkana district, 25 canters set-up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 26 in Shikarpur district, 26 centers are established in Jacobabad district and 20 examination centers were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.
Besides, 22 examination centers are set-up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.
The annual examinations-2024 will continue till May 10, 2024, while the Annual Practical examinations-2024 will start
from May 11, 2024.
