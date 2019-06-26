171 doctors to get degrees, medals in PGMI/AMC convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The 2nd annual convocation of Ameeruddin Medical College and 8th Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held here on July 9, in which 171 doctors will be given degrees and medals to 75 position holders.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Mohammad Tayyab presided over a high level special meeting in this regard to review the arrangements of the Convocation in which heads of different administrative committees of the convocation presented their reports.

Organizing Secretary of Convocation 2019 Prof Dr. Najam ul Hasnain giving details said in that convocation 104 doctors of Ameer Uddin Medical College and 67 from Post Graduate Medical Institute would be getting their degrees which would be in fact fruit of their hard work.

He expressed determination that in this Convocation 2019, best possible arrangements would be observed and it would be an event of its own kind in real sense.

Speaking in the meeting, Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tayyab called upon to prove abilities and make up to the mark arrangements to make a success to this Convocation and assigned different responsibilities to different committees.