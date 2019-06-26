UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

171 Doctors To Get Degrees, Medals In PGMI/AMC Convocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:24 PM

171 doctors to get degrees, medals in PGMI/AMC convocation

The 2nd annual convocation of Ameeruddin Medical College and 8th Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held here on July 9, in which 171 doctors will be given degrees and medals to 75 position holders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The 2nd annual convocation of Ameeruddin Medical College and 8th Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held here on July 9, in which 171 doctors will be given degrees and medals to 75 position holders.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Mohammad Tayyab presided over a high level special meeting in this regard to review the arrangements of the Convocation in which heads of different administrative committees of the convocation presented their reports.

Organizing Secretary of Convocation 2019 Prof Dr. Najam ul Hasnain giving details said in that convocation 104 doctors of Ameer Uddin Medical College and 67 from Post Graduate Medical Institute would be getting their degrees which would be in fact fruit of their hard work.

He expressed determination that in this Convocation 2019, best possible arrangements would be observed and it would be an event of its own kind in real sense.

Speaking in the meeting, Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tayyab called upon to prove abilities and make up to the mark arrangements to make a success to this Convocation and assigned different responsibilities to different committees.

Related Topics

July 2019 Post Event From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes high numb ..

25 minutes ago

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

37 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

39 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

49 minutes ago

104 cops barred from field duty on corruption char ..

1 minute ago

Deep emotional attachment exists between people of ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.