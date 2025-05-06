172 Copy Case Reported During HSC Examination
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The annual examinations for classes XI and XII are currently ongoing under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad.
On the first day of the exam, special vigilance teams appointed by the board conducted surprise visits to various examination centers across all three districts.
Dr. Asif Ali Memon, Chairman of the BISE Shaheed Benazirabad disclosed that a total of 172 students were caught cheating during these surprise inspections while 38 imposters were found attempting to take exams on behalf of actual candidates.
Chairman said that the vigilance teams also confiscated over 195 mobile phones from students during their visits.
Dr. Asif Ali Memon emphasized that vigilance teams are visiting examination centers on a daily basis to curb cheating during the ongoing exams. He said that cheating will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
