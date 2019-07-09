175 degrees, 65 gold medals awarded to PGMI, AMC graduates

Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) and Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Lahore awarded 175n degrees and 65 gold medals to the students in the convocation held here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) and Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Lahore awarded 175n degrees and 65 gold medals to the students in the convocation held here on Tuesday.

Top position holders were given gold medals by the Professors of the College from their own pocket. It is worth mentioning here that Dr.Ayesha Riaz belonging to a poor family of Kasur got 14 gold medals from AMC and best graduate of the year.

Addressing the participants, Principal of the AMC and PGMI Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that for the first time training of teachers at PGMI and AMC has been started which is resulting in improving the medical education and providing better facilities to the patients as well. He added that the research work of the senior doctors and quality improvement has resulted in getting better ranking by Lahore General Hospital.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tayyab said that it is 2nd Convocation of Ameeruddin Medical College and 8th of Post Graduate Medical Institute while this day would be a milestone for the students and the fruit of their hard work has materialized.

Later, talking to the media,he said that MBBS graduates of this institute have been given paid house jobs at Lahore General Hospital where they serve the patients practically. He said that at the PGMI, students not only from Pakistan but also from abroad get education.

He congratulated all the students on getting degrees and expressed hope that they would continue their services for the general public in the coming days.

Ex-Dean of PGMI, Professor of Emirates and renowned Gynecologist Prof. Dr. Rashid Lateef was the chief guest while Chairman Board of Management Shahab Khawaja, Acting VC UHS Dr.

Shagufta Khalid, faculty members, MS Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin, Principals of different Medical Colleges, Professors, students and their parents in large number were present. Convocation Secretary Prof. Dr. Najam ul Hasnain presented the welcome address.

Dr. Raashid Lateef urged the students to utilize their abilities for the service of the ailing humanity. He said that Pakistani doctors are not behind from any other country and can prove their abilities at the international level as well.