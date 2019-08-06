18 Bahauddin Zakariya University officers promoted

Eighteen officers of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) were promoted to next grade after the varsity followed the Punjab government notification about time scale

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Eighteen officers of Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) were promoted to next grade after the varsity followed the Punjab government notification about time scale.

Controller Examination.

Dr Umer Farooq was promoted to BS-21 while Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan to BS-20.

Bahalwal Khan, Naushad and Tarus Mohiuddin were promoted to BS-19 while 13 officers have been promoted to BS-18, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.