18 Bahauddin Zakariya University Officers Promoted
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:36 PM
Eighteen officers of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) were promoted to next grade after the varsity followed the Punjab government notification about time scale
Controller Examination.
Dr Umer Farooq was promoted to BS-21 while Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan to BS-20.
Bahalwal Khan, Naushad and Tarus Mohiuddin were promoted to BS-19 while 13 officers have been promoted to BS-18, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.