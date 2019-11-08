180 pharmacists completes degree from Gomal University

(@imziishan)

A batch of 180 pharmacists session 2014-19 of Gomal University were awarded degrees during a ceremony held here Friday on completion of their courses

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A batch of 180 pharmacists session 2014-19 of Gomal University were awarded degrees during a ceremony held here Friday on completion of their courses.

Commissioner DIKhan Javed Khan Marwat was the guest on the occasion while Acting Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Shadyal Khan, Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Director Dilnawaz Khan and Dean of Pharmacy Dr.

Sattar Bakush and parents of the students were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Dean of Pharmacy Dr. Sattar Bakhush said that youth are real assets of the nation and always play their role for prosperity and development of the country. He said it was milestone for Gomal varsity that 180 students successful completed their degree and ready to serve the country.

Commissioner Javed Marwat greeted the students and hoped that they would participate in national building process.