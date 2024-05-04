182 Students Held For Using Unfair Means In Annual Examinations-2024 Of BISE Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM
The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Saturday caught 182 caught students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class IX & X), Annual Examinations 2024, under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Saturday caught 182 caught students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Secondary school Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class IX & X), Annual Examinations 2024, under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.
The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.
The 52 vigilance teams constituted by BISE Larkana and Education Department Larkana division conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 182 Boys and Girls students while using unfair means (copying) in the Chemistry-II and General Science papers of Annual Examinations-2024.
Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 186 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students.
Meanwhile, the Chairman BISE Larkana, Sikander Mirjat along-with BISE Officials on Saturday visited various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II (Class IX & X).
During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 06 students while using unfair means during the Examination process, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action.
Besides, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Saturday visited various Examination centres of Larkana cityand Bakrani taluka and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II (Class IX & X).
Recent Stories
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses
Football: German Bundesliga results
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet
Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage
Football: German Bundesliga table
Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan
Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania
Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath
Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
More Stories From Education
-
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here6 hours ago
-
BISE Larkana Chairman visits exam centres1 day ago
-
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received1 day ago
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence2 days ago
-
Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes2 days ago
-
BINP- A golden window of opportunity for unemployed graduates2 days ago
-
160 examination centers set-up for SSC annual examinations-20248 days ago
-
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU9 days ago
-
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct10 days ago
-
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May10 days ago
-
BISE Larkana SSC exams start on May 0210 days ago
-
UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal10 days ago