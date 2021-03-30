UrduPoint.com
19 Students Of AIOU Win Pak-Scottish Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:52 PM

Nineteen needy but brilliant female students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have won "Pak-Scottish" scholarship offered by British Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Nineteen needy but brilliant female students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have won "Pak-Scottish" scholarship offered by British Council.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Council had offered Pak-Scottish scholarship to promote women's education in Pakistan in which a special quota was allotted for female students of AIOU who were doing their M.Phil and Masters in various academic disciplines.

British Council on the recommendations of the Open University has provided 19 scholarships to deserving and bright students of the university.

These scholarships will cover tuition fee, hostel accommodation and transport fee of the scholarship awardees.

British Council will bear the educational expenses for 2 years.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice-Chancellor AIOU, while congratulating the students said, awarding scholarships to our students was in fact an expression of confidence in the quality of education provided by AIOU. This scholarship is a blessing for intelligent and needy people in the situation of Covid".

He further added, that no one in the country should be deprived of education merely because of poverty. For financial assistance of the needy students, the university had also allocated a handsome amount from its own resources, he added.

Dr. Quyyum thanked the British Council for promoting women's education in Pakistan and providing scholarships to the Open University students.

