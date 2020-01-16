19 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students awarded scholarships

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 19 female students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad were awarded scholarships under Pakistan-Scottish Scholarship Scheme funded by the British Council to continue studies at the UAF.

The scholarship award ceremony was held at the meeting room of varsity in which UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, British Council Deputy Country Director Mark Crossey, British Council Head of Higher education and Skills Sarah Pervez, UAF Director Financial Assistance Dr Javaid Akhtar, UAF Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir and others distributed the scholarship certificates.

The UAF won 19 Pakistan Scottish scholarships out of 100 for the country.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf lauded the efforts of the British Council for strengthening educational and cultural ties for both the countries.

Mark Crossey congratulated the students for the award of scholarships.

He appreciated UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and his team Dr Qamar Bilal for maintaining clean and green campus.