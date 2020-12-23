1900 lecturers to be recruited to eradicate staff shortage in colleges

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that 1900 lecturers were being recruited in the existing colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome staff shortage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that 1900 lecturers were being recruited in the existing colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome staff shortage.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of contract lecturers who called on him at his office.During the meeting, the BS Lecturers delegation briefed the Special Assistant about the issues they were facing.

On the spot, Kamran Bangash issued instructions to the Director Higher Education to pay the arrears of contract lecturers on time.

He urged lecturers to focus on their duty instead of protesting, adding the government would leave no stone unturned in resolving their problems. Regarding recruitment of lecturers, Special Assistant Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that the recruitment process would be completed through the Public Service Commission in a transparent manner.

More Stories From Education

