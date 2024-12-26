1st Annual Intermediate Examination-2025 Schedule Released
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The first annual intermediate part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia examination-2025 will commence from April 22, under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education, Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The first annual intermediate part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia examination-2025 will commence from April 22, under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education, Faisalabad.
According to a schedule issued here Thursday, the education board has provided a time frame to students for submission of admission forms along with fees through an online system.
The forms with single fee for part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will be accepted from January 1 to 24, with double fee from January 25 to February 3 and with triple fee from February 4 to 12.
The single fee for part-I science group private candidates will be Rs 2050/- and for regular candidates Rs 1650/-. In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs 1950/- and regular candidates Rs 1600/-.
The single fee for part-II science group private candidates will be Rs 3250/- and for regular candidates Rs 3150/-.
In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs 3150/- and regular candidates Rs 3100/-.
The candidates appearing in the composite exam (11th, 12th) in science group (private) will deposit Rs 3650/- and regular Rs 3850/-. In the arts group, fees for private candidates will be Rs 3550/- and regular Rs 3750/-.
The candidates of Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will deposit Rs 3250/-.
The board’s spokesperson Sajid Naqvi told here that all admission process has been computerized hence the candidates will deposit fee on online bank challan. Later, they will deposit a hard copy of challan along with the admission fee in the board office by hand or by post within the due date.
The private candidates who were appearing for the first time in the examination will submit a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in addition.
Recent Stories
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025
From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
State Bank injects over Rs575 billion into market
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
More Stories From Education
-
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 20255 minutes ago
-
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released26 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector2 days ago
-
Matric exam 2025, important decisions for Non-Muslim students2 days ago
-
GCU, Lourdes University, USA sign agreement to promote international cooperation in education, resea ..2 days ago
-
University of Sindh concludes convocation 2019-2023 with distribution of 2,387 degrees2 days ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees2 days ago
-
The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)2 days ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with FLI to protect endangered languages2 days ago
-
IIUI Board of Trustees convenes 16th meeting in Riyadh2 days ago
-
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province3 days ago
-
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions6 days ago