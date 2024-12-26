Open Menu

1st Annual Intermediate Examination-2025 Schedule Released

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 06:19 PM

The first annual intermediate part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia examination-2025 will commence from April 22, under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The first annual intermediate part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia examination-2025 will commence from April 22, under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education, Faisalabad.

According to a schedule issued here Thursday, the education board has provided a time frame to students for submission of admission forms along with fees through an online system.

The forms with single fee for part-I, II, composite and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will be accepted from January 1 to 24, with double fee from January 25 to February 3 and with triple fee from February 4 to 12.

The single fee for part-I science group private candidates will be Rs 2050/- and for regular candidates Rs 1650/-. In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs 1950/- and regular candidates Rs 1600/-.

The single fee for part-II science group private candidates will be Rs 3250/- and for regular candidates Rs 3150/-.

In arts groups private candidates will pay Rs 3150/- and regular candidates Rs 3100/-.

The candidates appearing in the composite exam (11th, 12th) in science group (private) will deposit Rs 3650/- and regular Rs 3850/-. In the arts group, fees for private candidates will be Rs 3550/- and regular Rs 3750/-.

The candidates of Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will deposit Rs 3250/-.

The board’s spokesperson Sajid Naqvi told here that all admission process has been computerized hence the candidates will deposit fee on online bank challan. Later, they will deposit a hard copy of challan along with the admission fee in the board office by hand or by post within the due date.

The private candidates who were appearing for the first time in the examination will submit a registration fee of Rs 1,000 in addition.

More Stories From Education