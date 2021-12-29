UrduPoint.com

2-day Conference On Social Sciences, Humanities Concluded At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 02:16 PM

2-day conference on social sciences, humanities concluded at IUB

The two-day International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has concluded

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The two-day International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has concluded.

Delegates from USA, Germany, UK, Italy, Malaysia and Pakistan participated in the conference. The concluding session was chaired by Prof. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Former Principal, Government Emerson College, Multan. Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies and the Focal Person of the Conference thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the special patronage in organizing the conference and appreciated the presence of local and foreign delegates.

Chairman Department of History, Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr. Mehboob Hussain presented the recommendations of the conference. The recommendations say that social scientists, historians, and relevant stakeholders should be consulted for policymaking on social development, especially in the field of education.

Various advisory groups should be formed for the development of social sciences in the country.

Social experts must be consulted to resolve important national issues such as water scarcity and the energy crisis. Effectively highlight our great cultural heritage and social traditions globally. Relevant experts should be included in the relevant think tank.

The Federal and Provincial Higher Education Commissions should take special measures for the development of social sciences and related research projects and scholarships. Sociologists renewed their commitment to play their full role in tackling various issues and challenges in society. Meanwhile, two sessions were held on the second day of the conference.

The first session was on the topic of extremism which was chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqbal Akhtar. The second session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed in which Sufi traditions in South Asia were discussed. As many as 54 articles were presented at the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Multan Education Punjab Water Energy Crisis Germany Italy United Kingdom Malaysia Tank IUB From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Rec ..

Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Recap / Celebrating Best of 2021 ..

19 minutes ago
 Say no to India's neocolonialism, IIOJK people urg ..

Say no to India's neocolonialism, IIOJK people urged to observe strike on Jan 1s ..

2 minutes ago
 RPO Bahawalpur gave away certificates to officials ..

RPO Bahawalpur gave away certificates to officials

2 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 9.51 mln

Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 9.51 mln

2 minutes ago
 PFA imposed fine RS 12,0000 for adulteration dairy ..

PFA imposed fine RS 12,0000 for adulteration dairy productions in Burewala

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.