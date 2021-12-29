2-day conference on social sciences, humanities concluded at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The two-day International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has concluded.

Delegates from USA, Germany, UK, Italy, Malaysia and Pakistan participated in the conference. The concluding session was chaired by Prof. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Former Principal, Government Emerson College, Multan. Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies and the Focal Person of the Conference thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the special patronage in organizing the conference and appreciated the presence of local and foreign delegates.

Chairman Department of History, Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr. Mehboob Hussain presented the recommendations of the conference. The recommendations say that social scientists, historians, and relevant stakeholders should be consulted for policymaking on social development, especially in the field of education.

Various advisory groups should be formed for the development of social sciences in the country.

Social experts must be consulted to resolve important national issues such as water scarcity and the energy crisis. Effectively highlight our great cultural heritage and social traditions globally. Relevant experts should be included in the relevant think tank.

The Federal and Provincial Higher Education Commissions should take special measures for the development of social sciences and related research projects and scholarships. Sociologists renewed their commitment to play their full role in tackling various issues and challenges in society. Meanwhile, two sessions were held on the second day of the conference.

The first session was on the topic of extremism which was chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqbal Akhtar. The second session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed in which Sufi traditions in South Asia were discussed. As many as 54 articles were presented at the conference.