2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The University of Home Economics (UHE) inaugurated a two-day exhibition here on Thursday, showcasing the exemplary projects of students enrolled with the Interior Design Department.
The event was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's wife Dr. Warda Mohsin Naqvi, along with Vice Chancellor Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, and the faculty members including Dr. Faryal Abdullah and Dr. Tayyaba Sohail.
Dr. Warda lauded students for their artistic prowess, noting that their creations reflect a deep understanding of the art and practical application developed through classroom learning.
Vice Chancellor Professor Kazmi underscored the university's commitment to hands-on learning, highlighting the significance of lab work in nurturing students' talents and preparing them for future endeavours in the field.
She expressed the administration's encouragement for students to undertake such projects every semester, thereby fostering creativity and innovation among the student body.
The students presented their projects, offering insights into their creative processes and design concepts. The event served as a testament to the university's dedication to fostering artistic excellence and providing students with opportunities for practical application of their skills.
