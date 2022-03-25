The two-day Knowledge Expo organized by the Department of Information Services at Riphah International University, Al-Mizan Campus Rawalpindi, concluded on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day Knowledge Expo organized by the Department of Information Services at Riphah International University, Al-Mizan Campus Rawalpindi, concluded on Friday.

The Knowledge Expo was organized to remind the young generation about the relationship with books, advances in the field of education, and the introduction of new destinations.

National and International publishers and delegates working to promote modern texts attended the Knowledge Expo and presented books on various up-to-date topics including books on Medical field, Media sciences, Management sciences, Current affairs, and Life & living.

The purpose of the fair was to enhance the writing skills of the youth as well as to create awareness about various research works. Educational experts, pharmacists, medical experts, cultural experts, and students from different campuses visited and participated in the Education Expo.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University and Chairman of National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA), said that the purpose of the Education Expo is to familiarise youth with different genres and books of up-to-date education standards of today's world.

He said that to serve the country better, we as a nation need to adopt world-class education standards and he displayed hope that such educational expos would be organized in the future to enhance the educational potential of youth.

General(R) Azhar Rasheed Principal IIMC, Brig (R) Maqsood ul Hassan Vice-principal IIMC, Prof Khurram Shazad Dean FMS, Khurram Shazad Dy. Director ISD and Mian Muhammad Ramzan also visited this expo. At the closing ceremony of the Knowledge Expo, Mohammad Farooq, Director Information Services, distributed certificates among the organizers and participants.

Vice-Chancellor-RIU and Chairman of National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA), Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed and Director Mohammad Farooq appreciated the efforts of Mr. Muhammad Ramzan Campus Head of Information Services, Almazan Campus and his team for organizing this informative "Knowledge Expo".