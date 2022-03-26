2-day multi-disciplinary conference concludes at Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Directorate of International Linkages of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a 2-day international multidisciplinary conference.

Addressing the gathering of students, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Vice-Chancellor, said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was experiencing a new era of expansion and development to meet the challenges both at the national and global level.

"We must convert this university into an innovative and progressive institution competing globally",they added.

International keynote speakers Prof. Dr. Rania Lampou from Greece, Dr. Hacer Tekerci from Turkey, Prof. Dr. Mona Refaat Taman from Egypt, Dr. Deniz Celiksoy from Turkey attended the conference.

Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Saeed Buzdar, Prof. Dr. Jawed Hassan Chandio, Prof. Dr. Asif Ranjha were also present during the conference.

The conference received nearly 170 papers from various educational institutes all over Pakistan. From which almost 100 abstracts were accepted, and papers were presented.

The conference comprised nine scientific sessions, with 10-12 presenters per session. At the end of all presentations, the session chair gave their feedback and suggestions regarding the presented papers.

The major conference themes were as follows: Science and Technology education, business, Economics and Management, The features and Interactivity Tools of Technology, Cognitive Developmental and Behavioral Psychology, Language, Religion, and Social Culture, Human History and Law, Social Sciences and Community Learning, Pharmacy and Traditional Medication, Computing and Technological Modernization. Dr. Muhammad Saleem concluded the session with suggestions and recommendations to the presenters to adopt the latest data analysis techniques for qualitative and quantitative research designs used in the field of psychology.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar also awarded appreciation certificates during the second day of the closing ceremony to presenters, organizers, session chairmen, and keynote speakers who made significant contributions to diverse research areas.