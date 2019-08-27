2-day National Educational Conference kicks off

A two-day National Educational Conference has been kicked off here on Tuesday at Academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) an attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-day National Educational Conference has been kicked off here on Tuesday at academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) an attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The opening ceremony of the conference was addressed by Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir, President Private school Network Dr Afzal Babar, Chairman Private Schools Association Islamabad Zefran Elahi and Chairman Pakistan National Coordination Council Nazar Hussain.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram and Chairman Federal board Dr Ikram Ali Malik will also address the conference on the second day.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General AEPAM Dr Daud Shah said strong relations between the government and private educational institutions was need of the hour.

Private schools were playing a vital role in promotion of education, he added.

He said education was top priority of the present government. National Curriculum Framework, he said, had been prepared by the federal education ministry in consultation with the provinces.

He said concrete measures were being taken to fill the gap in education sector and the private sector could play a vital role in this regard.

He said currently the country had a total of 300,000 educational institutions out of which 116,000 were private.

However, the percentage of students enrolled in the private sector was 44 percent, he added.

Out of two million teachers of the country, 54 percent were getting education from the private sector.

Children of the most of government officers were enrolled in the private schools, he told.

Addressing the Conference, Rafiq Tahir said those private educational institutions, charging low fees were actually serving the country.

Only 1.7 percent elite schools were being criticized over charging high fee, he added.

He said the government was well aware about the fact that private sector schools and Madrassas were its major partner in promotion of education.

Without the role of private sector schools the number of out of schools children would have been increased, he added.

The present government, Rafiq said, had taken solid steps for preparation of uniform education system. The uniform curriculum from class one to five would be implemented by December 2019, and all the private and public sector educational institutions would be bounded to teach new curricula, he remarked.

Dr Afzal in his welcome address throw light on the aims and goals of the Conference.

The conference was attended by the representatives of private schools from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.