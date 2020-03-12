UrduPoint.com
2-Day National Workshop On “Diarrhea And Electrolytes Imbalance In Ruminants” Begins At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two-day national workshop on “Diarrhea and Electrolytes Imbalance in Ruminants” here at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th March, 2020) The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two-day national workshop on “Diarrhea and Electrolytes Imbalance in Ruminants” here at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday.

Lead Consultant Planning & Development Punjab DrSohailSaqlain presided over theinaugural session of the workshop whilePro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Prof DrSarwar Khan, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Chairman Department of Veterinary MedicineDr Syed Saleem Ahmad, DrJaweria Ali Khan and a number of faculty members, students and professionals were present.

Speaking on the occasion, DrSohailSaqlain lauded the role of UVAS especially for the establishment of Veterinary Academy to impart innovative knowledge and practical skills to faculty members and trainers to solving issues of livestock farming community. He urged to learn about the practical knowledge for the uplift of livestock sector& veterinary profession and enhance linkages with international institution of world for producing trained human resource. He also gave detailed presentation on diarrhea disease zoonotic implication. In which he spoke about various aspects including introduction & types of diarrhea, global burden, causes, infection & transmission, casual pathways, laboratories diagnosis management, key measures to prevent treatment of diarrhea.

Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that such informative workshopsare necessary to curb challenges facing livestock sector in the country. He said that livestock is the major source of livelihood of poor farmers and also important for the economic development of the poor farming community in Pakistan.He emphasized that some immediate measures are needed to overcome current hurdles in meat export to China which is a big market and it can only possible through out of box approach.
The objective of this workshop was to impart training to the participants on basics of diarrheal diseases, management of diarrheal cases, diagnosis of dehydration and fluid therapy in ruminants.
Meanwhile, Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Awami Lab arranged a seminar on ‘National Health Goals Opportunities and Responsibilities’ to enhance partnership between academia and industry for the promotion of education and research. UVAS Vice-Chancellor ProfDrNasim Ahmad presided over the seminar.
On the occasion, a camp was also arranged outside Medical and Health Services Center for providing free uric acid test facility and medicine to the employees of UVAS.More than 140 blood analysis performed and 35 individuals were with uric acid above 7.3. Medications were given to all the patients with higher uric acid levels.

