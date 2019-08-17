UrduPoint.com
2-day Workshop For Teachers Professional Development Concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-day training workshop for the professional development of around 30 teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) concluded here on Saturday.

The worksho held here under the auspices of Teachers Professional Development Programme (TPDP) was organized by the Progressive Education Network (PEN), a non-governmental organization.

The teachers were selected from around 12 schools of of Bhara Kahu, who were imparted educational skills and know-how about development of class rooms on modern-lines.

The teachers were also told in the training that educational skills was a modern way in teaching process under which the children were focused for development of their natural abilities and self-confidence.

Noor Aen, a female trainer, underlined the need of bilateral relations and activities based on education.

The teachers till class-II had participated in the training workshop.

Chief Executive PEN, Dr Muhammad Najeeb distributed the honour certificates among the trainers.

