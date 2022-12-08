2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at UVAS

The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged two-days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Wednesday in UVAS Veterinary Academy

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while Chief Executive Officer Sanam Pharma Mr Shafique Ahmad Sheikh Chaired the concluding ceremony and presented shields among the resource persons, sponsors, organizers and distributed certificates to the participants while Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mehmood, Dr Uzma Fareed Durrani, Dr Zia ullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions from all over the country were present.

During two day workshop experts delivered their lectures on the topic of physiological aspects of anaesthesia, pre anaesthesia assessment of patients, gas anaesthesia, birds and rabbit anaesthesia, post anaesthesia & surgery, nutritional management in companion animal, local anaesthesia, factor affecting the anaesthesia, hands-on training of gas anaesthesia machine & its working and hands-on training on general hands-on anaesthesia in birds and rabbit etc.

The aim of the workshop was to impart practical knowledge regarding latest anaesthesia techniques in the field of veterinary anaesthesia to the small animal practitioner.