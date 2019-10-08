UrduPoint.com
2-days National Workshop On “Brucella Diagnostics And An Insight To Right Write” Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Pakistan and Technology Development Fund organised two-day national workshop on “Brucella Diagnostics and an Insight to Right Write” here in City Campus Lahore

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani along with Renowned Business Man Mr Syed Hassan Razaco-chaired concluding session and distributed certificates among resource persons and participants of the workshop while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof DrAsimAslam, Associate Prof Dr Raheela Akhter a number of students, faculty members, professionals and researcher from across the country were attended.

Speaking on the occasion,Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that University Diagnostic Laboratory (UDL) providing its diagnostics facilities for the facilitation of farming community and a large number of peoples gets maximum benefits from UVAS diagnostics labs.

He also shared with the joint effort of UVAS and Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Punjab recently prepared Punjab Animal Health Act and many deadly diseases included brucellosis mentioned in this act. Syed Hassan Raza lauded UVAS leadership especially for the promotion of academia and industry linkages to solve issues through result oriented research, facing livestock and poultry industry in Pakistan. He also lauded the organizer to arrange such an informative workshop to curb brucellosisdeadly disease. Various aspects discussed during two day workshop related to socio-economic importance of brucellosis keeping in view the diagnostic opportunities,brucellosis diagnostic opportunity for farmers,various diagnostics techniques for brucellosis old and new, diagnosis of brucellosis in human and farm animals,scientific paper writing and also on journal selection and fast publication methods etc.

