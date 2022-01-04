2-days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised concluding ceremony of two days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ here at City Campus Lahore

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while a number of participants/postgraduates students were present. Dr Qaiser Raza, Dr Azmat Ullah and Dr Muhammad Asif Ali were the resource persons of the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the organizer of the workshop to arrange this workshop on informative topic.

He said such trainings are necessary for learning innovative creative writing skills. He spoke about three phases of thesis writing like designing, execution and writing to students. He urged the students to learn about the necessary techniques and skill for thesis and article writing. He also shared his past experiences.

Dr Qaiser Raza said that aim of the training workshop was to improve the scientific writing skills of postgraduate students.

Various aspects have been discussed during two-day training related to writing and publication process, basic writing principles, title and abstract, introduction, methods, result and discussion etc.