UrduPoint.com

2-days Workshop On ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques For Bovine Tuberculosis’ Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2022 | 11:43 AM

2-days workshop on ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under the project Higher Education Commission-National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) ‘Epidemiology of Bovine Tuberculosis & Its Public Health Significance in Punjab Pakistan’ organised a two day workshop on ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ here at UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th February, 2022) The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under the project Higher Education Commission-National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) ‘Epidemiology of Bovine Tuberculosis & Its Public Health Significance in Punjab Pakistan’ organised a two day workshop on ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ here at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Prof Dr Mamoona Chaudhry, Dr Hamad Azam and a number of participants were present.

The aims of the workshop were to equip the participants with the latest practical knowledge regarding different diagnostic techniques available for lab based diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis and attain hands-on experience.

Various aspects related to diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis using molecular technique polymerase chain reaction, hands-on training on PCR for mycobacterium bovis & ELISA and animal disease reporting and gel electrophoresis were discussed during two day workshop.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Georgian Lari University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

VC distributes prizes among UDS students

VC distributes prizes among UDS students

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Belgium agree to further optimize milita ..

Pakistan, Belgium agree to further optimize military-to-military ties

14 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 26 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 26 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th February 2022

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 7 Match 26 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>