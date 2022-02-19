2-days workshop on ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under the project Higher Education Commission-National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) ‘Epidemiology of Bovine Tuberculosis & Its Public Health Significance in Punjab Pakistan’ organised a two day workshop on ‘Different Laboratory Based Diagnostic Techniques for Bovine Tuberculosis’ here at UVAS Veterinary Academy

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Prof Dr Mamoona Chaudhry, Dr Hamad Azam and a number of participants were present.

The aims of the workshop were to equip the participants with the latest practical knowledge regarding different diagnostic techniques available for lab based diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis and attain hands-on experience.

Various aspects related to diagnosis of bovine tuberculosis using molecular technique polymerase chain reaction, hands-on training on PCR for mycobacterium bovis & ELISA and animal disease reporting and gel electrophoresis were discussed during two day workshop.