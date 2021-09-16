UrduPoint.com

‎2-days Workshop On ‘Research Design’ Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:14 PM

The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition of the University of ‎Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised two days training workshop on ‎‎‘Research Design’ here at City Campus Lahore

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the workshop ‎and distributed certificates among participants andresource persons while Chairman Department ‎of Food Science & Human NutritionDrSanaullahIqbal and a number of participants were ‎present.

DrQaiserRaza, DrAzmatUllah and Dr Muhammad Asif Ali were theresource persons of ‎the training.‎
Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad lauded the organizer of the workshop to arrange ‎this workshop on informative topic.‎
Various aspects have been discussed during two-day workshop related to exploratory, ‎qualitative, descriptive, cross sectional, interventional, case control and randomized control ‎studies etc.‎

More Stories From Education

