‎2-days workshop on ‘Research Design’ concludes at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2021) The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition of the University of ‎Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised two days training workshop on ‎‎‘Research Design’ here at City Campus Lahore.‎

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the workshop ‎and distributed certificates among participants andresource persons while Chairman Department ‎of Food Science & Human NutritionDrSanaullahIqbal and a number of participants were ‎present.

DrQaiserRaza, DrAzmatUllah and Dr Muhammad Asif Ali were theresource persons of ‎the training.‎

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad lauded the organizer of the workshop to arrange ‎this workshop on informative topic.‎

Various aspects have been discussed during two-day workshop related to exploratory, ‎qualitative, descriptive, cross sectional, interventional, case control and randomized control ‎studies etc.‎