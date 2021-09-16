2-days Workshop On ‘Research Design’ Concludes At UVAS
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:14 PM
The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised two days training workshop on ‘Research Design’ here at City Campus Lahore
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2021) The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised two days training workshop on ‘Research Design’ here at City Campus Lahore.
Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the workshop and distributed certificates among participants andresource persons while Chairman Department of Food Science & Human NutritionDrSanaullahIqbal and a number of participants were present.
DrQaiserRaza, DrAzmatUllah and Dr Muhammad Asif Ali were theresource persons of the training.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad lauded the organizer of the workshop to arrange this workshop on informative topic.
Various aspects have been discussed during two-day workshop related to exploratory, qualitative, descriptive, cross sectional, interventional, case control and randomized control studies etc.