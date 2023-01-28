2-member committee to probe student teacher clash in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University administration has constituted a two-member committee to investigate the incident of a dispute between a teacher and student outside Centre for Integrated and Mountain Research.

According to the varsity spokesman here Saturday, the PU's senior most Professor and Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi would be the chairman of the committee while Dean Faculty of Quality & Industrial Systems Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq would be its member. The committee, he added, would investigate the incident within three days and submit a report, in the light of which the administration would proceed further as per the law without any discrimination.