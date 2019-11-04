UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200,000 Low-income Families To Get Benefit From Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: Chairman HEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

200,000 low-income families to get benefit from undergraduate scholarship programme: Chairman HEC

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Monday said, that undergraduate scholarship programme will give 200,000 scholarships in four years to low-incom families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Monday said, that undergraduate scholarship programme will give 200,000 scholarships in four years to low-incom families.

Talking to ptv he said "Ehsaas Scholarship" the largest undergraduate scholarship programme would assist high-achievers from low-income families.

The Ehsaas Scholarship was a major initiative to enhance access to higher education as the government wanted to ensure that no student was deprived of education because of financial needs, he added.

He said, fifty percent scholarships had been reserved for female students and the students with special needs and from remote areas were especially encouraged to apply.

He assured that the eligibility criteria for students including admission on merit at any public sector university and with family income below poverty threshold.

Replaying to a question, he said in past, attention was focused on the degree but not on quality of education, due to which, people did not get jobs.

Related Topics

Education Student HEC Family From Government Merit Packaging Limited PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Commissions Survey Vessel Behr Masah ..

2 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more s ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

12 minutes ago

Construction work under Tribal Districts' Ten Year ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates anti polio vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Tartus to Create Special Economic Zone for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.