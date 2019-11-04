200,000 low-income families to get benefit from undergraduate scholarship programme: Chairman HEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission HEC ) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Monday said, that undergraduate scholarship programme will give 200,000 scholarships in four years to low-incom families.

Talking to ptv he said "Ehsaas Scholarship" the largest undergraduate scholarship programme would assist high-achievers from low-income families.

The Ehsaas Scholarship was a major initiative to enhance access to higher education as the government wanted to ensure that no student was deprived of education because of financial needs, he added.

He said, fifty percent scholarships had been reserved for female students and the students with special needs and from remote areas were especially encouraged to apply.

He assured that the eligibility criteria for students including admission on merit at any public sector university and with family income below poverty threshold.

Replaying to a question, he said in past, attention was focused on the degree but not on quality of education, due to which, people did not get jobs.