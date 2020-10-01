UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

201 LUMHS Students Receive Ehsaas Programme Scholarship Cheques

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:48 PM

201 LUMHS students receive Ehsaas Programme Scholarship cheques

As many as 201 students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences on Thursday received Prime Minster's Ehsaas Programme scholarship cheques from Director Students Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 201 students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences on Thursday received Prime Minster's Ehsaas Programme scholarship cheques from Director Students Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani a simple and impressive cheque distribution ceremony was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

201 out of 500 deserving students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, were awarded scholarship cheques, each worth Rs.40,000 per year on need cum merit based Ehsaas Programme Scholarship.

On the occasion, Director Students Affair Dr. Sajjan Halepoto congratulated the recipients and said the financial aid would greatly benefit the students to continue their studay without any financial stress.

He said majority of students belong to poor families thus could not afford the cost of higher education accordingly.

Dr. Halepoto said 500 students had applied for Ehsaas Scholarship Programme announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan out of them 201 eligible students were scrutinized on merit for the scholarship.

Sajjan Halepoto on behalf of VC LUMHS Dr. Bikha Ram, expressed gratitude of Higher Education Commission for its cooperation in materializing the programme and congratulated all eligible male as well as female students on their merit based selection for the Programme.

He said the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Bikha Ram had introduced drastic changes and promoted academic and research activities in the LUMHS.

He praised the efforts of officials and faculty members of the university for their services in this regard.

The cheque distribution ceremony was attended among others by faculty members, officers and students.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Education Male HEC All From Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Indonesia's deflation recorded at 0.05 pct in Sept ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 116 ne ..

4 minutes ago

Georgia reports record-high 448 new COVID-19 cases ..

4 minutes ago

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Rs 30 bln Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelli ..

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Belgium's New Pr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.