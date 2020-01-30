20th Convocation of Arid Agriculture University held

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 4442 graduates' of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) were awarded degrees while 90 students were decorated with Medals at the 20th Convocation, here on Thursday.

As many as 33 students received Ph.D degrees, 710 awarded with M.Phil/ MS degrees, 1469 Masters Degrees, while 2230 students got undergraduate degree in their respective disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 55 students on their outstanding performance in their academic record while 17 bagged silver and 18 secured bronze in the convocation.

Secretary General, Network of academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Deans, Directors, Faculty members, graduates and their parents also attended the convocation.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan said that agriculture sector was facing the daunting challenge of ensuring food security for ever growing population of Pakistan, which was projected to increase from the current 208 million to more than 400 million by 2050 under the business as usual scenario.

He further said that agriculture and livestock sectors had to produce additional food to feed fast expanding population in the face if shrinking land and water resources per capita available for agriculture and looming impacts of climate changes on agriculture and livestock sectors.

He stressed that agricultural scientists had the responsibility to come up with smart agriculture technologies and new climate-resilient farming systems especially for the rain-fed areas of Pakistan to enhance agricultural productivity, increase farm profitability and enhance national food security.

He suggested that there was an urgent need to come up with modern cost-effective food processing and post harvest management technologies to build efficient and reliable agri-food value chains for producing diverse value-added agri-food products to substitute imports and increase exports.

This strategy could help enhance contribution of agriculture sector to national balance, he said.

He appreciated the pace of the multidimensional development of PMAS-AAUR and stressed the need of applied research in agri- sector, especially in relevance to the arid areas. He congratulated the graduates and also distributed medals and gave away degrees to the graduates.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, in his welcome address, congratulated the graduates and said that University was making special efforts to expand its networking with both international and national universities, research organizations of repute through development and adoption of joint strategies to accelerate the pace of education, research, infrastructure and administrative development.

Vice Chancellor said that applied research had been strengthening to find out solutions to pressing farmers' problems, develop innovative technologies and generate predictable outcomes.

PMAS-AAUR has also launched digital agriculture initiative to promote automation in farming operations and post harvest handling processes. He hoped that these initiatives would be helpful to increase agricultural productivity and farmers' profitability through ensuring efficient use of agricultural resources and minimizing post harvest losses, among others.

Vice Chancellor also informed the gathering that PMAS-AAUR was promoting hydroponic agriculture, application of biotechnology and genomic research to enhance productivity of quality plant & animal-based products of both domestic & international market.