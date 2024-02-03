Open Menu

20th Convocation Of Isra University To Be Held On 4 Feb

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 08:22 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The 20th Convocation of ISRA University will be held on 4th February (Sunday) According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Caretaker Sindh Minister for education and Literacy, College Education, Women Development Rana Hussain will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Chancellor Isra University Dr. Ghulam Qadir Qazi would preside over the Convocation.

