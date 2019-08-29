21 Pakistani scholars to proceed to China under HEC-CRBC scholarship programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission HEC ) organised on Thursday a send-off ceremony in honour of 21 Pakistani scholars proceeding to China under "Inherit of Pak-China Friendship, Hundred Talent Study Financing Programme." Mr. Wang Zhuhai Chinese Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy was chief guest on the occasion. Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC , Mr. Li Zhihuai, Genral Manager CRBC, diplomats, dignitaries, and HEC 's senior management graced the occasion along with the selected scholars.

HEC and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a state-owned company of the People's Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2017 to initiate the Inherit of Pak-China Friendship, Hundred Talent Study Financing Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Zhuhai congratulated the Pakistani scholars proceeding to study in a top-ranked Chinese University.

He stressed the need for promoting people-to-people exchange between China and Pakistan through initiatives like the HEC-CRBC Scholarship Programme. He said that human resource cooperation between the two countries was vital to enhance the bilateral relations. He affirmed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will further cement the relations, adding that the project has entered a new phase as a large number of Chinese companies are investing in the project.

In his remarks, the Executive Director termed the award of scholarships a good opportunity for the scholars to not only acquire education but also to learn Chinese culture and traditions.

He advised the students not to limit the scope of their education to a degree and expand their canvas to learning about the vast spectrum of engineering, covering logistics, infrastructure, and impact. He said transportation engineering has become a destiny of all nations, as it plays a pivotal role in development of countries.

Shedding light on the evolution of transportation sector over the years, he said the high-speed railway track transportation system of China has shrunk the distances and taught the world a lesson about importance of time. "Go with an aim to learn from China as to how the Chinese manage time, work as a team, and come up with masterpieces" he emphasised.

Lt. Gen. (R) Asghar extended gratitude to Chines government and CRBC for provision of education opportunities to Pakistani scholars. He said about 25,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in China and the number is likely to grow.

HEC will continue supporting the Chinese Embassy and companies like CRBC in creating study opportunities for Pakistani youth, he asserted.

Earlier, Mr. Zhihuai highlighted the important role of CRBC in carrying out development work in Pakistan. He said CRBC was one of the state-owned companies in China which earliest entered the project contracting market in Pakistan. He added that the company mainly participated in the highway projects in Sindh and successively completed 4A project in Sindh and Sukkur Bypass Project. He also highlighted the role of CRBC in Raikot-Khunjerab Section Project. Till now, he informed, the CRBC had completed the improvement and realignment of Karakoram Highway at Attabad Lake Project.

Describing the background of the Inherit of Pak-China Friendship, Hundred Talent Study Financing Programme, Raza Chohan, Director General (Human Resource Development) HEC said that as many as 29 Pakistani students have so far been sent to study Transportation Engineering in Southeast University, China.

He maintained that first batch of 10 Pakistani scholars was selected in 2017. These engineers have successfully completed their Master's in Transportation Engineering from Southeast University, China and returned to join their parent institutions in Pakistan. The second batch of Pakistani engineers who went to South East University China included 19 scholars. During the fall 2019 session, a total of 21 students have been selected under the programme and they are proceeding to South East University, China.

Southeast University was one of the higher education institutions directly administered by the Central Government and is subordinated to Ministry of Education. It was among the eight famed construction universities, first ranked in the national key discipline of Traffic Engineering in China. The subject programme was aimed to train the policymakers who possess global strategy and sustainable development vision for regional communication and transportation, and to train the advanced managers and high-end technical personnel for modern transportation industry.

This scholarship programme was in line with Government of Pakistan's vision of development through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that works on a well-defined pathway for regional connectivity enhancing people-to-people contact through academic, economic and cultural relations. The scholarship was fully-funded and covers tuition, accommodation, return airfare and living stipend for all candidates.