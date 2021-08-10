UrduPoint.com

21 Teaching Staff On Deputation Directed To Report To Higher Education KP

The Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the repatriation of 21 teaching staff of grade-17,18,19 working on deputation in various departments of Center, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed them to report to KP Higher Education Department on an immediate basis

The Higher Education Department has issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday calling back associate professors of grade-19 including Prof Usman Ali, Prof Ghulam ALI, Prof Muhammad Rose, and Prof Shamsul Haq to report to Higher Education Department KP.

Assistant professors of grade-18 including Asfanyar, Ashfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Shoib, Gulzar Hussain, Arshad Hussain, Musawir Khan, Iram Sultana, Nadia Khan, and Gul Rukh Wazir have also been directed to report to Higher Education Department.

The grade-17 lecturers who were called back from deputation posts included Lecturer Irfanullah, Shahid Gul, Ahmad Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Sunil Akhtar, Anam Naeem, Shazia Khan, and Farhat Naaz.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan had directed for repatriation of teaching staff working on deputation in other departments some days ago.

