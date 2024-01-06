Open Menu

21st Convocation Of UET Taxila Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 08:16 PM

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila conducted its 21st Convocation on Saturday, in the Multipurpose Hall

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila conducted its 21st Convocation on Saturday, in the Multipurpose Hall.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balig ur Rehman was the chief guest of the event. During his speech, Governor Punjab urged the graduating students to contribute to the nation's prosperity. He stated that the government is dedicated to reorganizing the improvements in education and giving research and development a large amount of funds.

He further stated that the Pakistani government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.2 billion to engineering institutes in the country to modernize existing labs and construct brand-new, cutting-edge facilities.

In the ceremony, 1184 degrees total including 29 PhDs, 75 MSs, and 1080 degrees for undergraduate students were given out. Medals were given to 31 students based on their best academic performance.

Governor Punjab had on this occasion laid the groundwork for the Software Technology Park and the "University Solarization Scheme of 1.5 Megawatt."University's Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser uz Zaman Khan, students and parents, and other high officials were also present in the ceremony.

