22 Supervisory Staff Of Exam Center Banned For 3-year On Negligence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:02 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Thursday imposed three-year ban on 22 supervisory staff of examination centers for failure of prevention of cheating in the different center of exam in the province.
According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the Balochistan Board is playing an active role in eliminating cheating in the ongoing matriculation examinations in the province.
At least 22 supervisory staffs have been found guilty of negligence in various examination centers under the supervision of the board staff.
These staff including Muhammad Ayub, Attaullah, Sahir Faisal, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Hanif, Noor Ali, Muhammad Dawood, Ghulam Nabi, Nasrullah Khan, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Hashim, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Naveed Shahzad, Ghulam Nabi, Hamidullah, Nisar Ahmed, Khuda Bakhsh, Esmatullah, Haroon Rashid Kamal, Shamsuddin, Abdul Aziz, who were deployed as supervisory staff in various examination centers, have been banned by the Chairman Board for the next 3 years from performing their duties in any examination under the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.
