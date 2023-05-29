220 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2023 of HSC- Part-I & II on Monday

UrduPoint.com

During the examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII), under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the 35 vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday caught 220 male and female students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, formed 35 vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The vigilance teams of BISE Larkana on Monday conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 77 students while using unfair means (copying) in the Chemistry-I and Zoology-II papers of Annual Examinations-2023.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 141 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and 02 cases of fake candidates.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Sikandar Ali Mirjat on Monday visited various Examination centres of Shikarpur district and Larkana city and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII).

