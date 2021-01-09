23rd International Multi-topic Conference held at IUB

The 2020 IEEE 23rd International Multi-Topic Conference (INMIC), jointly organized by the IEEE Lahore Section, IEEE Bahawalpur Subsection and The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held under the patronage of IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr. Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The 2020 IEEE 23rd International Multi-Topic Conference (INMIC), jointly organized by the IEEE Lahore Section, IEEE Bahawalpur Subsection and The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held under the patronage of IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Dean Faculty of Engineering Engr. Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad.

The INMIC is a flagship annual conference of IEEE in Pakistan being organized in rotation among IEEE Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad Sections.

The focus of the INMIC is on multi-disciplinary topics in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Systems Engineering, Computer science and Allied fields.

The IEEE INMIC 2020 is the first International IEEE conference held in Southern Punjab. The event started with a welcome speech by Engr. Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering followed by opening keynote speech delivered by Dr Muhammad Ali Qureshi, Chair IEEE Bahawalpur Subsection and Chair IEEE INMIC 2020.

After the opening ceremony, the first technical keynote was delivered by Prof. Dr Zainal Bin Salam, University Technology Malaysia on the topic Building the solar photovoltaic systems industry ecosystem followed by the second keynote by Prof.

Dr Muhammad Ali Imran, Dean, University of Glasgow, the UK on the topic Overcoming digital divide by connecting the unconnected � technology enablers and future overview" through zoom online sessions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in light of the SOPs provided by the IEEE and IUB, technical sessions of the conference are being organized virtually through zoom online platform.

The first day of the conference was joined by the faculty, students, and researchers from national and international institutes. After the two keynote speeches, four parallel technical sessions on Renewable Energy, Image Processing, Intelligent Systems & Applications, and Machine Learning tracks were conducted at the IEEE Video Conference Room at New Engineering College Building.

In today's sessions, 56 papers were presented in total. Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest in the closing ceremony held in the historic Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall at Abbasia Campus. A galaxy of scientists, engineers, researchers and students attended the event.