2434 Jail Inmates Obtain Educational Degrees, Certificates

At least 2,434 inmates of Central Jail Peshawar have obtained their degrees in various fields and certificates in religious education from various boards, universities, and madrassas across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 2,434 inmates of Central Jail Peshawar have obtained their degrees in various fields and certificates in religious education from various boards, universities, and madrassas across the country.

The jail authorities said on Tuesday that 528 prisoners of the Central Jail Peshawar have obtained their Matric certificates while 273 have completed their intermediate education in arts subjects.

The authorities said 106 inmates have passed their BA exam from jail while 12 have obtained their Master's degree.

190 prisoners got degrees in urdu literature while 859 got certificates in the Arabic language from Allama Iqbal University.

In addition, 414 inmates completed the Qur'an recitation course inside the jail.

