25 NUST students selected for Millennium Fellowship Class of 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) Fetching more recognition to the university, as many as 25 students of NUST have earned the honour of being selected for the prestigious Millennium Fellowship for the Class of 2021. The Millennium Fellowship was launched in the Year 2018 by United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and Millennium Campus Network to convene, challenge and celebrate student leadership for UN goals.

The Class of 2021 has been chosen from a record 25,501 candidates from all over the world, while NUST being selected as a cohort for the third time in a row since 2018. During the course of programme, the students will be engaged in different projects collectively advancing all 17 SDGs and the UNAI ideals.

The selected students forming the cohort at NUST are currently pursuing their undergraduate studies and are simultaneously leading sustainable development-related projects aimed at achieving the UN SDGs. As Millennium Fellows, they will avail the opportunity to participate in a semester-long leadership development programme designed to improve their student organising, partnership building and community impact skills.

The projects these fellows from NUST are running include providing clean water to at-risk communities, access to education for children in orphanages, awareness of intersex rights, empowerment of women in shelter homes, educating students on web development, technical education for women to earn a living online, climate change awareness, planning and advocacy of sustainable urban infrastructure, redistribution of healthy food from eateries to the needy, awareness of mental health issues, awareness on use of menstrual cups to reduce plastic consumption, and mentorship programme connecting secondary and high school students with industry professionals, to name a few. All these activities will be supported and facilitated by the Office of Sustainability at NUST, and the impact of these activities will be compiled and published in the Annual SDGs Report of NUST.