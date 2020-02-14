251 scholars completes PhD on government expenses since 2018-19

A total numbers of 251 Pakistani scholars out of 2,707 have completed PhD studies under Higher Education Commission (HEC) programme and were successful to find appropriate job after returning to the home country, since 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A total numbers of 251 Pakistani scholars out of 2,707 have completed PhD studies under Higher education Commission (HEC) programme and were successful to find appropriate job after returning to the home country, since 2018-19.

According to an official source, a total numbers of 1,368 (1,108 Engineering and Technology and 260 Biological and Medical Sciences) professionals were amongst the above 2,707 persons.

A total of 251 HEC scholars have completed PhD on government expenses so far and found appropriate jobs out of which 119 were already employed and 57 have joined universities or Research and Development organizations.

As many as 50 persons have been absorbed under HEC special initiative titled "Interim Placement of Fresh PhD" (IPFP) and the remaining 25 persons were under process of placement at universities under IPFP, the source revealed.