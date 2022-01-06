264 conferred degrees at 12th NUST Business School convocation

UrduPoint.com

January 06, 2022

A total of 264 graduates received their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the 12th NUST Business School (NBS) convocation held at the university’s main campus here the other day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022) A total of 264 graduates received their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the 12th NUST Business School (NBS) convocation held at the university’s main campus here the other day. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Mr Ghias Khan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Engro Corporation Pakistan, was the chief guest at the occasion, who awarded degrees to graduates and medals to the distinction holders.

In his convocation address, the chief guest extolled graduates, and their parents and faculty for their immense hard work and dedication. He urged the graduates to have faith in their abilities; dream big; make the most of opportunities coming their way and live a life full of confidence, dynamism and integrity.

Earlier in his address, Lt Gen (R) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, felicitated the graduating students upon successful completion of their respective degree programmes. He also paid glaring tribute to the parents whose sacrifices and perseverance enabled students to accomplish their cherished goals. Expressing his gratitude to Mr Ghias Khan, he termed his presence a great source of inspiration for the graduates. He also made special mention of how Engro Corporation had transformed into a vibrant and diverse brand name since Mr Ghias assumed his role as the organisation’s CEO five years ago.

For Master of Business Administration, Gold Medal was awarded to Ms Habiba Mehmood (2018) and Ms Seyda Amna Ali Naqvi (2019); for Master of Science in Human Resource Management, Gold Medal was awarded to Ms Mahnoor Naseer (2017), and for Master of Science in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Gold Medal was awarded to Mr Abdul Saboor (2017), Mr M Moeen Yaqoob (2017) and Mr Hasan Shahzad (2019). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Business Research Project for Masters in Business Administration was awarded to Ms Nooriyah Yaqoob (2019).

For Bachelors in Business Administration, Gold Medal was awarded to Ms Maryum Arshad (2017), and Chancellor’s Silver Medal was awarded to Ms Amna Jan Khattak (2017). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was also awarded to Ms Amna Jan Khattak.

For Bachelors in Accounting and Finance, Gold Medal was awarded to Ms Shafaq Ahmed (2017), and Chancellor’s Silver Medal was awarded to Ms. Fatimah Asif (2017). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was awarded to Ms Safa Irfan (2017).

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Moazzam and Dr Mian Rehman-ud-Din were conferred Best Teacher Award, and Dr Asfia Obaid and Dr Hussain Tariq Best Researcher for the years 2019 and 2020 respectively.

